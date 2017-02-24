SBS Spanish

NASA discovered seven new Earth-like planets

The seven planets discovered in orbit around the red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1

Los siete planetas descubiertos, orbitando alrededor de la estrella enana TRAPPIST-1 Source: NASA via Getty Images

Published 24 February 2017 at 5:03pm, updated 24 February 2017 at 8:23pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Available in other languages

A nearby solar system with seven Earth-sized planets has been discovered by astronomers, three of which have the possibility of liquid water because of their proximity to the star they're orbiting. The star, known as TRAPPIST-1, is a small, dim celestial body in the constellation Aquarius, with the seven planets passing around it once every two to nine days.

