SBS Spanish

Nelson Mandela dies aged 95

SBS Spanish

Getty

Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2013 at 2:56pm, updated 17 July 2018 at 8:00pm
By Marcia De Los Santos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The world mourns the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela who dedicated his life to fight against apartheid. Labor MP for the Victorian Parliament, Telmo Languiller shares his story about a chance meeting with Mandela in Melbourne, in 1990.

Published 6 December 2013 at 2:56pm, updated 17 July 2018 at 8:00pm
By Marcia De Los Santos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia