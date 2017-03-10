The new HSC curriculum announced this week has made sweeping changes to 22 core and elective subjects, including English, Mathematics, Science and History, updating it for the first time since 2001.
New HSC Ancient Australia unit a step in the right direction, but more is needed
PA Wire Source: Press Association
By Claudianna Blanco
Source: SBS
The NSW Education Standards Authoritys (NESA) new curriculum for year 11 and 12 includes changes to core and elective subjects, and features a new case study on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history before 1788.
