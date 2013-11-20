Possible confrontation between El Salvador and an Australian mining company

Drilling at El Dorado
If shareholders of the Australian mining company OceanaGold approve the acquisition of Pacific Rim Mining, it will continue to seek a negotiated resolution to the El Dorado permitting impasse said an OceanaGold representative in a short message to SBS.Pacific Rim is suing El Salvador because the government has not issued a permit of exploitation of the project El Dorado, as there is a strong popular battle against the metal mining industry for its disastrous effects on the countries freshwater supplies.
