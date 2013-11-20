SBS Spanish

Possible confrontation between El Salvador and an Australian mining company

SBS Spanish

Drilling at El Dorado

Drilling at El Dorado

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2013 at 12:48pm, updated 4 July 2017 at 5:47pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

If shareholders of the Australian mining company OceanaGold approve the acquisition of Pacific Rim Mining, it will continue to seek a negotiated resolution to the El Dorado permitting impasse said an OceanaGold representative in a short message to SBS.Pacific Rim is suing El Salvador because the government has not issued a permit of exploitation of the project El Dorado, as there is a strong popular battle against the metal mining industry for its disastrous effects on the countries freshwater supplies.

Published 20 November 2013 at 12:48pm, updated 4 July 2017 at 5:47pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia