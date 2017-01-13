Rapid rise for young tennis wildcard to Australian open

Alex de Miñaur, finalista en el campeonato juvenil de Wimbledon, 2016 Source: AAP
Published 13 January 2017
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's been a rapid rise to the top tier of tennis for Alex De Minaur, who is gearing up for his first ever Gland Slam appearance. The 17 year-old hopes years of globetrotting will stand him in good stead after being handed a wildcard for the Australian Open.
