Rapid rise for young tennis wildcard to Australian open

Alex De Minaur at the Wimbledon Championships in 2016

Alex de Miñaur, finalista en el campeonato juvenil de Wimbledon, 2016 Source: AAP

Published 13 January 2017 at 3:58pm, updated 17 January 2017 at 8:18am
By Carmenza Jimenez
Available in other languages

It's been a rapid rise to the top tier of tennis for Alex De Minaur, who is gearing up for his first ever Gland Slam appearance. The 17 year-old hopes years of globetrotting will stand him in good stead after being handed a wildcard for the Australian Open.

