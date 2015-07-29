SBS Spanish

Regional Visas: a very good alternative to live in Australia

Las visas regionales representan una atractiva opcion para quienes desean trabajar en Australia. (Chris Fleming CC BY-SA 2.0) Source: Chris Fleming CC BY-SA 2.0

Published 29 July 2015
By Carlos Colina
Available in other languages

Australia offers several alternatives to settle in the country and one that is rarely discussed are regional visas. We talked about the types of regional visas and the possibilities of each option.

