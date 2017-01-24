Se va Muguruza del AO… continúa Venus

Garbine Muguruza y Coco Vandeweghe al final del partido Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
Published 24 January 2017 at 5:13pm, updated 25 January 2017 at 9:56am
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
La estadounidense Coco Vandeweghe, número 35 del mundo, frenó este martes las ambiciones de la española Garbiñe Muguruza de avanzar en Australia y se clasificó para semifinales.
