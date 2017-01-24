SBS Spanish

Se va Muguruza del AO… continúa Venus

SBS Spanish

Garbine Muguruza y Coco Vandeweghe al final del partido

Garbine Muguruza y Coco Vandeweghe al final del partido Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2017 at 5:13pm, updated 25 January 2017 at 9:56am
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

La estadounidense Coco Vandeweghe, número 35 del mundo, frenó este martes las ambiciones de la española Garbiñe Muguruza de avanzar en Australia y se clasificó para semifinales.

Published 24 January 2017 at 5:13pm, updated 25 January 2017 at 9:56am
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Monster Energy JB Team, Moto, Motul, acción durante la Etapa 4 del Dakar 2023 alrededor de Hail, el 4 de enero de 2023 en Hail, Arabia Saudita

Deportes SBS Spanish | 5 enero 2023

El incendio en las regiones ubicadas a suroeste de Australia Occidental pone en alerta a zonas del sur de Thomson Brook, Brookhampton, Grimwade, Kirup, Mullalyup, Newlands, Noggerup y Upper Capel en la Comarca de Donnybrook.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 5 enero 2023

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023