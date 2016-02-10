SBS Spanish

Session guitarrist Daniel Jauregui: The Brad Pitt of the music

Daniel Jauregui

Daniel Jauregui Source: Facebook

Published 10 February 2016 at 3:28pm
Venezuelan composer and session musician Daniel Jauregui is able to perform any type of music and his versatility could be compared to Brad Pitt's ability to perform different characters.

Daniel Jauregui talks to SBS about his life journey that started in Venezuela, in a house full of music, his early career and his new beginning in Australia

