Should a driver aged 70+ stop driving?

Published 9 January 2016 at 10:33am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Marcia De Los Santos, Carlos Colina
Senior drivers are being urged to reconsider their driving abilities. The comments from a senior police officer have been met with criticism from older drivers and advocacy groups. We spoke to Roberto Nin, an 82 year-old driver from Melbourne who says each case involving senior drivers should be examined individually.
