SPANISH SPEAKER IN OCEANIA

Noosa beach

Published 21 June 2015 at 3:18pm, updated 8 August 2016 at 3:54pm
Stephan Kharouni, a French Spanish descendant living in Queensland for more than 20 years, talks about Noosa and the work prospects in that touristic area, but also about his passion soccer and surf.

Stephano recalled special moments with Sporting Gijon as well as his friendship with Barça coach's Luis Enrique, who lived with his family in Noosa for six months

