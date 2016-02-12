Survival's 2016 Photographic Competition

Foto Joanna Eede-Survival International Source: Foto Joanna Eede-Survival International
Published 12 February 2016 at 4:43pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Survival International is looking for striking photographs of tribal and indigenous peoples from every corner of the globe.Winning entries will create Survivals 2017 calendar, which every year raises funds for Survivals vital campaigns. Winning entries will also be published on Survivals website and social media outlets, and the overall winners image will be featured on the calendar cover.
