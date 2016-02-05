Swedish Foreign Ministry confirms UN decision on Assange

Supporters of Julian Assange stand outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London Source: AAP
Published 5 February 2016 at 3:48pm
By Marcia De Los Santos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Wikileaks founder sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London three years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations. Now, a UN working group has ruled that Mr Assange has been arbitrarily detained in contravention of international commitments.
Available in other languages
