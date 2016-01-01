Sydney lights up for NYE

AAP Source: AAP
Published 1 January 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:51pm
By Marcia De Los Santos, Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
Revellers have been treated to a spectacular show with the first round of fireworks thrilling crowds at Sydney Harbour. Bursts of colour shot into the sky from a number of sites, while a colourful waterfall of sparks cascaded from the Harbour Bridge. SBS Radio's Rocio Otoya made a trip to a main viewing point in the city and shared her experience with Hora 13.
