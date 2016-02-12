The detection of gravitational waves: Now we can hear the Universe

Published 12 February 2016 at 1:23pm, updated 12 February 2016 at 3:34pm
By Marcia De Los Santos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scientists announced they've detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time first anticipated by Albert Einstein a century ago. The waves they recorded came from the collision of two black holes, using the world's most sophisticated detectors, which Australian scientists helped create. SBS Radio spoke to scientist Angel Lopez Sanchez from the Australian Astronomical Observatory about gravitational waves, their significance and implications for the Universe.
