SBS Spanish

The diplomatic luggage as an exponent of art and migration

SBS Spanish

Inmigration Museum Melbourne

Inmigration Museum Melbourne Source: johntorcasio-wikimedia.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2016 at 12:23pm, updated 25 January 2016 at 10:35am
By Carlos Sanchez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this holiday season, there's bound to attend cultural events and entertainment. In Melbourne and specifically in the Immigration Museum an exhibition that features works by artists from various countries, including Mexico, Turkey, Sweden and Australia is presented.

Published 6 January 2016 at 12:23pm, updated 25 January 2016 at 10:35am
By Carlos Sanchez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia