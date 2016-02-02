SBS Spanish

The federal government has introduced its bill to parliament designed to bring back the Australian Building and Constriction Commission

SBS Spanish

AAP

AAP Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2016 at 2:28pm, updated 2 February 2016 at 6:42pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has introduced its bill to parliament designed to bring back the Australian Building and Constriction Commission in the wake of the trade union royal commission. There's been heavy critcism of the government's lobbying efforts to try and gain support for the bill, with a proposal to show a confidential voume of the royal commission's report to a limited audience of non-government M-Ps rejected. But in introducing the legislation, Leader of the House Christopher Pyne insists the it's necessary for reaons of both protection and productivity.

Published 2 February 2016 at 2:28pm, updated 2 February 2016 at 6:42pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia