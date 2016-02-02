The federal government has introduced its bill to parliament designed to bring back the Australian Building and Constriction Commission
Published 2 February 2016 at 2:28pm
By Anna Sagristà
The federal government has introduced its bill to parliament designed to bring back the Australian Building and Constriction Commission in the wake of the trade union royal commission. There's been heavy critcism of the government's lobbying efforts to try and gain support for the bill, with a proposal to show a confidential voume of the royal commission's report to a limited audience of non-government M-Ps rejected. But in introducing the legislation, Leader of the House Christopher Pyne insists the it's necessary for reaons of both protection and productivity.
