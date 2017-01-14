The federal Health Minister Sussan Ley (lee) has resigned from her portfolio.

Foto de archivo de la ex ministra Sussan Ley Source: AAP
Published 14 January 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 14 January 2017 at 9:50pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
The federal government is promising to fast-track reform of politician's entitlements.It comes in the wake of the saga surrounding Health Minister Sussan Ley.The government says it wants to clean up the system, but there are calls for an independent watchdog to be introduced.
