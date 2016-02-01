To increase the GST? the question is dividing Labor

Available in other languages

A federal Labor frontbencher has dismissed South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill's attack on Labor's plan to fully fund the Gonski education reforms as ignorant.









Opposition Leader Bill Shorten announced last week that a Labor government would fund the Gonski schools plan in full, but Mr Weatherill says his federal counterparts don't have a coherent plan without a GST hike.









But opposition finance spokesman Tony Burke has told Sky News Labor's 37-billion-dollar schools policy has been funded through taxes and savings.













