To increase the GST? the question is dividing Labor

South Australia Premier Jay Wetherill

South Australia Premier Jay Wetherill

Published 1 February 2016 at 5:53pm
By Soraya Caicedo
Available in other languages

The topic is already generating divisions inside the Labor party

A federal Labor frontbencher has dismissed South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill's attack on Labor's plan to fully fund the Gonski education reforms as ignorant.



Opposition Leader Bill Shorten announced last week that a Labor government would fund the Gonski schools plan in full, but Mr Weatherill says his federal counterparts don't have a coherent plan without a GST hike.



But opposition finance spokesman Tony Burke has told Sky News Labor's 37-billion-dollar schools policy has been funded through taxes and savings.





