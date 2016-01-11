SBS Spanish

“To write songs is 10% talent and 90% work”

José Nieto

José Nieto

Published 11 January 2016
By Anna Sagristà
The Colombian musician Jaime Torres was our guest in Vitamina L. He presented his fifth and new album recorded with voice and guitar only.

José Nieto is a singer-songwriter-guitarist born in Cali, Colombias musical epicenter. With an innate ear training ability and a deep-rooted troubadour influence, his compositions are based on the daily life of his country and of South America in general, using themes that range from love to lovelessness and from the urban environment to the landscapes of his beloved South America.

During his formative years, he was lucky to study under Oscar Huerta, a graduate of the Ignacio Cervantes Conservatory of Havana and a direct disciple of Silvio Rodríguez (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silvio_Rodr%C3%ADguez). In 2004 he formed part of Huari (Culture Messengers), one of Colombias most important Andean folklore ensembles.

His powerful voice and his rhythmical use of the guitar combine in his ability to hold a solo performance that is unique in its capacity to drive the full power of the vibrant rhythms of Latin America directly through the eager spirit of any audience.

Having relocated in Melbourne in 2008, he has been an active participant of the local Latin music scene, responsible for the formation of high calibre bands such as Songo Sorongo and his 14-piece original salsa Banda Mundo. Often described as Latin Americas best musical ambassador, his trajectory as a solo musician has granted him wide national recognition with numerous residencies in some of Melbournes most important music venues and invitations to participate in festivals and events across the country.

Nieto has released 4 albums: Niños (2005), recorded during a two year tour of South America in pursuit of the clearest expressions of its traditional heritage. Campesino Recargado (2008), a relentless plight for the dignity of todays peasants around the world. 2012 Rojo (2012), a monumental opus based on the story of his own severed roots and the struggle to grasp a fading identity. And Vive la vida (2014), a mature simplification of his style, the result of his recent tour in support of international star Manu Chao (2013).

In 2013 he was invited to participate as one of the mentors for Music NTs Bush Band Business, a skills development camp for Aboriginal bands in Alice Springs. His mentees - the Running Water Band - went ahead to win the conclusive Bush Bands Bash.

2014 career highlights include: Splendor in the Grass, a private recital for Diego El Cigala and Resumen de Noticias: a tribute to Silvio Rodríguez,.

2015 Leon's Gieco Australian tour , and recently Jaime Torres Australia tour.





