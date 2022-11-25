Torn between two teams: World Cup dilemma for Uruguay and Socceroos' forward Bruno Fornaroli

Highlights Born and raised in Uruguay, Bruno Fornaroli moved to Australia in 2015.

He has played for Uruguay and Australia.

He says he hopes he never has to choose between the two teams.

At 35, Melbourne Victory's Bruno Fornaroli was the oldest-ever player to run on for the Socceroos in a World Cup qualifying match against Japan earlier this year.





Although not selected in the team's line-up for the main tournament in Qatar, Mr Fornaroli says it was nonetheless an honour to play in one of the lead-up matches.





He was able to play for Australia after FIFA changed its eligibility rules in 2020 to allow players to compete for their country of residence.





His debut for the Socceroos means that Mr Fornaroli has played for two national teams - he was a member of the Uruguay squad during the 2003 South American U-17 Championship.





Mr Fornaroli has played for a handful of Australian A-League clubs as well as teams in his home country, Italy, Spain, Argentina and Greece.





He began his soccer career in Australia playing for Melbourne City in the 2015-2016 season, going on to be awarded the golden boot for being the season's top scorer.



It's incredible what it feels like and what it means to be able to play for the country (Australia). Forward Bruno Fornaroli.

After playing three seasons with City, the Uruguayan was signed by Perth Glory in 2019, and, just a couple of months ago, he moved to Melbourne Victory to play as its new forward.





In March 2022, Bruno obtained Australian citizenship, an achievement that paved the way for him to achieve his great dream of playing for the Socceroos in the World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.





“It's incredible what it feels like and what it means to be able to play for the country (Australia),” he told SBS Spanish.



Japan's Wataru Endo (C-behind) challenges Australia's Bruno Fornaroli (L) during the Qatar World Cup 2022 Asian zone Group B qualification football match between Australia and Japan at Stadium Australia in Sydney on March 24, 2022. Source: AFP / SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images To be part of the Socceroos, the Melbourne Victory veteran had to obtain Australian citizenship and then submit his papers to FIFA to receive official authorisation to play for Australia.





And like any professional player, his big dream was to get to the World Cup with the Socceroos.





“I would have liked to feel what it's like to play in a World Cup, but from here I am supporting them. I'm also watching, like any another fan, and obviously I want everything to go well, regardless of the first match, and hope that they can progress to the next round,” he said.



Bruno Fornaroli (foto supplied B.F) Since starting his career in Australia at Melbourne City seven years ago, Mr Fornaroli has built a reputation as one of the best forwards in the A-League. He scored 81 goals in 138 games for Melbourne City and Perth Glory.





Born in Salto, Uruguay, Mr Fornaroli represented his native country in the U17 championship, but never played for the main national team. However, he says he carries 'La Celeste' in his heart and prays that he never has to choose between Australia and Uruguay.





“I have a lot of friends in Uruguay and in the national team. I have played alongside them for a large part of my career (therefore) it's difficult for me," he said.



But when Uruguay plays, I go for Uruguay and when Australia plays, I go for Australia... the important thing is that they don't face each other... because that's where the subject is going to get complicated.

Bruno Fornaroli (foto supplied B.F) The Uruguayan star arrived in Australia in 2015 and after joining Melbourne City he quickly flourished, becoming one of the best strikers in the history of the Australian league and the most renowned scorers in the competition.





Mr Fornaroli says that even though before arriving in Australia he “...didn't know much about the league”, Australian clubs have welcomed him as another member of the soccer family.





“They have given me a place where I feel at home... and it has been very good for me... they have (given) me the opportunity to play for the Australian national team and I am proud of what I have achieved so far,” he said.



The Uruguayan also had to play against the team that hosted him in the new country, Melbourne City, but he insists that when the time came to compete, he was very clear about who he wanted to play for.





“I was always struck by the passion of the Melbourne Victory fans, which is incredible, and I hope I can return all the love they have given me since day one," Mr Fornaroli said.





"Despite me having a past in the rival team, they made me feel comfortable, they made me feel part of the club and that is very important for me."



Tips for soccer parents

Mr Fornaroli insists that the impact of parents on the training of a football player is undeniable and that it represents a great responsibility.





That's why he spends his time offering tips to help families.





“We have to let the children enjoy football, the passion, the joy of football, and to feel free," he said.



