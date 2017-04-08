“Un buen cocinero comienza desde abajo”

Jorge Vallejo- Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Source: Jorge Vallejo- Melbourne Food and Wine Festival
Published 8 April 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 8 April 2017 at 3:10pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Entrevista con el chef mexicano, Jorge Vallejo, propietario del restaurante número 12 en la clasificación mundial, quien visitó Australia para participar en el Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.
Published 8 April 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 8 April 2017 at 3:10pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share