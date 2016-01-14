SBS Spanish

Venezuela and the crash of powers

Published 14 January 2016 at 12:43pm
By Carlos Colina
Venezuelas Supreme Court of Justice has ruled that the countrys National Assembly is void, after the legislative body violated a previous court order by swearing in three temporarily suspended legislators. The ruling temporarily removed the MUD two-third parliamentary super majority. The margin would have given the bloc significant powers in passing motions and legislation virtually unopposed.

