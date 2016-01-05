SBS Spanish

Venezuela: Old opposition leader heads the new assembly

Henry Ramos Allup

Henry Ramos Allup Source: Image credit: AP Photo / Llano

Published 5 January 2016 at 2:38pm
The new National Assembly of Venezuela is about to open under the leadership of combative and outspoken leader Henry Ramos Allup, from the Democratic Action party that co-governed Venezuela for decades before the late President Hugo Chavez won power in 1998.

Political analist Raúl Sánchez, from La Trobe University, explains the new scenario in which the Legislative will be in permanent confrontation with the Executive

