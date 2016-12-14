Venezuela pulls largest bill from circulation

GettyImages/Volodymyr_Plysiuk Source: GettyImages/Volodymyr_Plysiuk
El Gobierno de Venezuela retira el billete de mayor denominación, el de 100 bolívares, por considerar que se estaba fraguando "un golpe financiero" cuya meta sería "dejar sin efectivo al país". También se cerró temporalmente el cruce de la frontera con Colombia.
