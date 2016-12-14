SBS Spanish

Venezuela pulls largest bill from circulation

Published 14 December 2016 at 4:13pm
By Carlos Colina
El Gobierno de Venezuela retira el billete de mayor denominación, el de 100 bolívares, por considerar que se estaba fraguando "un golpe financiero" cuya meta sería "dejar sin efectivo al país". También se cerró temporalmente el cruce de la frontera con Colombia.

