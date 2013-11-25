SBS Spanish

Violence against women is common in the Latino community

Services say the lockdown measures are placing women at increased risk.

Published 25 November 2013
This is what says Lucrecia Cardona, a social worker specialized in domestic violence. This expert blamed the sexism that often pervades the Latino culture. In hour 13 we talked with Lucrecia Cardona in this November 25, The International Day for the Elimination of violence against women.

