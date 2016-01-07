What do the stars have in store for 2016?

Cortesy- Ingrid Rojas Source: Cortesy- Ingrid Rojas
Published 7 January 2016 at 4:13pm
By Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Horoscope reading is closely linked to many of our cultures and SBS Radio is taking the opportunity of the beginning of 2016 to explore what the stars have in store for the different signs. To learn about these changes we interviewed Colombian journalist, writer and recognized psychic, visiting Australia, Gloria Díaz Salom.
