What happens when a visa is denied or cancelled?

Published 5 August 2015 at 3:18pm, updated 25 April 2016 at 4:14pm
By Carlos Colina
Available in other languages

During the process of applying to any type of visa to Australia, there is the possibility of receiving a rejection by the immigration department. You may also already be living in Australia and your visa could be cancelled. But, is this the end of the world?

