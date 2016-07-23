Your options for accommodation when you come to study in Australia
flickr-Queensland University of Technology (CC BY NC 2.0) Source: flickr-Queensland University of Technology (CC BY NC 2.0)
Published 23 July 2016 at 4:13pm, updated 30 July 2016 at 10:01pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In our segment for immigrants we analyse the issue of accommodation for International students. What are the options you will find when starting your studies in Australia and tips to get the best out of your experience?
Published 23 July 2016 at 4:13pm, updated 30 July 2016 at 10:01pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share