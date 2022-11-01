'Zumba is good for the mind and the body': Jorge loved the dance exercise so much, he became an instructor

Highlights: Zumba's benefits far exceed the original aim of the sport as being weight loss

Music plays a fundamental role in this activity and most of it is Latin rhythms, but there are instructors who have incorporated other genres in response to their audiences

According to a Venezuelan instructor, zumba helps improve participants' mood and their social skills

This story is a part of the SBS health and well-being initiative Mind Your Health launched on World Mental Health Day (10 October). Click here to visit the SBS Mind Your Health portal, featuring digital stories, podcasts and videos in English and multiple languages.





Many people associate the word 'zumba' with Latin dances such as salsa, reggaeton, bachata and other similar rhythms.





So, if a person doesn't know how to dance to this type of music, they may consider that zumba is not for them.





But according to Jorge Luis Nava, a professional zumba instructor in Australia, people don't need to know how to dance to enjoy the fitness workout. All they need is a desire to improve their physical condition as well as to have fun, he says.





Mr Nava has been a fitness instructor for more than 15 years, a career that began in Venezuela, his native country.





But he says all of this changed following botched surgery which affected almost 90 per cent of his vision in one eye, meaning the young Venezuelan had to stop all exercise.





“The failed operation affected me a lot and obviously my mental health deteriorated," Mr Nava said.





"I was very restricted, I couldn't drive, I couldn't work for six months... I couldn't watch TV, I couldn't cook, I couldn't open the refrigerator. Well, I was super limited."



Obviously my mental health deteriorated. I was very depressed... Until I said, 'well, I'm going to do some more research on my workouts'. And I found that zumba in Australia is very popular. Jorge Luis Nava, certified Zumba coach.

For him, zumba not only meant a return to the gym and physical activity, but also provided an avenue through which his mental health could recover.





So without hesitation, Mr Nava says he sought to become certified in this sport because in addition to being a practitioner, he wanted to teach it and share the benefits that zumba had brought to his own life.





“I was very motivated because I could listen to my music again. And then it was a combination of dancing, exercising and teaching," Mr Nava said.



Zumba can be tailored to older people and/or those with restricted movements. Credit: Anchiy/Getty Images "'I said: 'OK, it's ticking all of the boxes' and I started to feel good, my mental health went back to where it needed to be and this [the zumba] is what has kept me very active and in very stable mental health.”





The Black Dog Institute, Australia's only medical research institute to investigate mental health across the lifespan, says exercise is an evidence-based treatment for depression.





According to the Institute "...(Exercise) has a large antidepressant effect on mild to moderate depression, and on major depressive disorders."



Zumba: a dance or a sport?

Zumba originated in the 1990s in South American countries. The name of this aerobic discipline is associated with the Spanish verb 'zumbar', which in many Latin American countries means 'party', 'excitement', 'noise', 'movement' or 'strength'.





Music plays a fundamental role in this activity and most of the accompanying tunes are Latin rhythms.





That said, there are some instructors who mix music in English, pop and even rock. But, as Mr Nava explains, zumba is not a dance class.



Jorge Luis Nava leads a zumba class. Credit: Supplied “People are not taught to dance here... Zumba is a sports discipline in which aerobic exercises are performed and are usually accompanied by the rhythm of Latin music," he said.





"Some of these rhythms are, for example, merengue, zamba, salsa, reggaeton and cumbia. Nowadays, it has expanded internationally with other rhythms such as flamenco, pop, among many others being incorporated to cover more people worldwide."



According to the Adelaide-based instructor, zumba is for people of all ages, regardless of their levels of physical activity or sports' experience.



The many benefits of zumba

Mr Nava adds that although the initial purpose was to create an aerobic discipline that would help people lose weight, over time the benefits of zumba have multiplied and today include improved:



mobility, flexibility, balance and coordination



cardiovascular health



brain function such as concentration, memory and decision-making



muscle toning and an increase in physical endurance, and



social skills, as well as self-esteem.

But according to Mr Nava, one of the almost instantaneous benefits of zumba is its ability to lift participants' mood.





“The type of music used, usually Latin rhythms, is very cheerful and that reduces stress, anxiety and depression," he said.





"Not all of us channel our emotions by writing, talking or having a conversation in a cafe, sometimes dancing is our language."



My classes are not particularly focused on the technical aspect -where you have to learn a choreography, you have to do the perfect movements. In my classes, I focus on you being able to come and release your emotions and feel included in a group. You feel free. Jorge Luis Nava, certified zumba instructor.

Zumba Gold is one of many programs offered by Mr Nava and others across the country. This program is specifically designed for the well-being of older people or people who may have physical restrictions.





Along the same principle of zumba, this plan is designed to help people perform low-impact and slower dance movements, but with the same objective: to improve the person's physical and mental health.





If you are interested in exploring zumba, but don't know where to start, Mr Nava advises the following:



Find the establishment closest to you using the search engine for zumba classes in Australia .

Wear sportswear and comfortable shoes.

Try different classes and instructors, each with a different style. Look for the class that makes you feel like you can't wait to come back.

Invite a friend or family member to accompany you to that class, so it will be easier to shake off your inhibitions and socialise.

Pause and evaluate your mental health and ask yourself if you're getting enough physical activity.

“Zumba is the perfect program, because you don't even realise you're exercising, it's so entertaining," Mr Nava said.





“Look, maybe zumba isn't for everyone, but at least give it a chance, try it and see. But the first step is to recognise that physical activity and mental health are important with any program you do."

