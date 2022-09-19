Mabilioni washuhudia safari ya mwisho ya Malkia Elizabeth II

Waziri Mkuu wa Australia Anthony Albanese, alijiunga na viongozi wenza katika ibada iliyo ongozwa na viongozi wakanisa laki Anglikan.
Baada ya ibada hiyo, jeneza la hayati Malkia Elizabeth II lilivutwa na wanajeshi katika mitaa ya London likielekea katika makazi yake yakudumu kando ya hayati mumewe Prince Philip, ndani ya kanisa la Mtakatifu George, ambalo ni sehemu ya kasri ya Windsor.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein/AP
Malkia Elizabeth II aliaga dunia, akiwa ametawala Uingereza na Jumuiya zamadola kwa miaka 70.
At 06:02am on the day of her funeral the final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Advertisement
Share