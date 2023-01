From next month ((Feb 1)), the price of an average schooner could be $12, as the excise increases by 3.7 per cent.



It impacts beer whether it is sold on tap at the pub or in cartons at the bottle shop.



Australians already pay one of the highest beer taxes in the world, after Japan, Finland and Norway.



