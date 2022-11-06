SBS Tamil

$1 million reward announcement in Toyah Cordingley investigation

Rajwinder Singh is the prime suspect in Toyah's death Credit: Queensland Police

Published 6 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Available in other languages

A $1 million reward for information from the public has been announced as part of ongoing investigations into the 2018 murder of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland. Police Minister Mark Ryan approved the major reward for information leading to the location and arrest of 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh, believed to be overseas, in relation to Toyah’s murder. This feature explains more about the case.

Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, 1800 Respect  on1800 737 732, Women's Crisis Line on 1800 811 811, Men's Referral Service on1300 766 491 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at 
Beyond Blue.org.au
 and on 1300 22 4636. 

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.
Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page

For listening on DAB+
digital radio
search for ‘SBS Radio’.
