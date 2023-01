The annual awards recognise excellence and the Australian spirit, with this year's finalists including humanitarians, activists, musicians, researchers, athletes, and advocates.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports with a feature written by Marcus Megalokonomos.





Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .