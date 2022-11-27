SBS Tamil

A compilation of Maaveerar Naal events from cities across Australia

SBS Tamil

IMG_1049.jpg

Maaveerar Day event in Sydney

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2022 at 10:15pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Maaveerar Naal is observed all over the world to remember the deaths of Tamil people died during the civil war in Sri Lanka since 1982. The organisers of the events spoke to SBS Tamil. Produced by RaySel.

Published 27 November 2022 at 10:15pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Talkback.jpg

Victorian election: An analysis

Kokul.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu

Thangavel.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu

News.jpg

Australia’s Socceroos won first World Cup game in 12 years