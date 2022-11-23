SBS Tamil

A eulogy for Aaroor Dass, a veteran writer in Tamil cinema

SBS Tamil

Aroorthas.jpg

Aroor Dass

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 November 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mr Suntheradas, a film critic and a journalist with almost 30 years of experience presents a eulogy for Aaroor Dass who wrote story and dialogues for over 1000 films passed away on Sunday in Tamil Nadu.

Published 23 November 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

BJP 1.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu/India

image (5).jpg

Victorian election: An analysis

A giant replica World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match at Al Bayt Stadium

The first world football tournament to be held in the Middle East

NSW nurses and midwives march in Sydney during a nurses' strike on Wednesday, 23 November, 2022. Source: AAP / Bianca DeMarchi

'Incredibly burnt out': NSW nurses and midwives strike for fourth time this year