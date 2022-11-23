A eulogy for Aaroor Dass, a veteran writer in Tamil cinema

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Aroor Dass
Mr Suntheradas, a film critic and a journalist with almost 30 years of experience presents a eulogy for Aaroor Dass who wrote story and dialogues for over 1000 films passed away on Sunday in Tamil Nadu.
