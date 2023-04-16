Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
A new High Court ruling could see hundreds of visa decisions in Australia revisited
A gavel and a law book - Australia Source: iStockphoto / Zerbor/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Legal academics say a High Court ruling on the use of the Immigration Minister's power to intervene in visa cases has the potential to reopen hundreds of similar visa cases in Australia. Migration agents and refugee advocates have welcomed the ruling, saying it invites a further look at how the immigration system is working, particularly in the cases of long-term temporary visa holders. A story by by Sam Dover for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
Share