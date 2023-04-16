A new High Court ruling could see hundreds of visa decisions in Australia revisited

Legal academics say a High Court ruling on the use of the Immigration Minister's power to intervene in visa cases has the potential to reopen hundreds of similar visa cases in Australia. Migration agents and refugee advocates have welcomed the ruling, saying it invites a further look at how the immigration system is working, particularly in the cases of long-term temporary visa holders. A story by by Sam Dover for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

