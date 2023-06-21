Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Affordable housing policy delayed until October as Greens demand further reforms
The Greens and the Coalition have delayed the federal government's centrepiece housing bill until October. The Prime Minister is now seeking advice on whether the delay could trigger an early election. That story by Soofia Tariq for SBS News along with remarks from Raguram, a broadcaster in Sydney, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
