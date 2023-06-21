Affordable housing policy delayed until October as Greens demand further reforms

Affordable housing policy delayed until October as Greens demand further reforms

The Greens and the Coalition have delayed the federal government's centrepiece housing bill until October. The Prime Minister is now seeking advice on whether the delay could trigger an early election. That story by Soofia Tariq for SBS News along with remarks from Raguram, a broadcaster in Sydney, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

