Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
AFP launches foreign interference awareness campaign
Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett speaks to media during an Australian Federal Police press conference in Melbourne, Thursday, December 22, 2022. Alleged global drug kingpin, Tse Chi Lop, accused of conspiring to traffic up to $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine has been extradited to Melbourne. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Multicultural communities are now considered a front line of defence against interference by foreign governments in Australia. The Australian Federal Police has launched an information campaign in the hopes more people from diaspora communities will come forward to report criminal behaviour. As ... reports, this new approach also coincides with a drive by the federal government to improve cybersecurity - which it says is also a matter of national security. That story by Deborah Groarke and Anna Henderson for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
Share