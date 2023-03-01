AFP launches foreign interference awareness campaign

Multicultural communities are now considered a front line of defence against interference by foreign governments in Australia. The Australian Federal Police has launched an information campaign in the hopes more people from diaspora communities will come forward to report criminal behaviour. As ... reports, this new approach also coincides with a drive by the federal government to improve cybersecurity - which it says is also a matter of national security. That story by Deborah Groarke and Anna Henderson for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

