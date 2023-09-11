Agathi & Indian Performing Arts Convention

Apsaras Arts will present, AGATHI, a new dance-theatre production exploring contemporary issues, including prejudice and misunderstanding, surrounding the plight of refugees all over the world.





Apsaras Arts company’s artistic director Aravinth Kumarasamy talks to Kulasegaram Sanchayan about the Indian Performing Arts Convention in Melbourne and the stage performances of Agathi in Sydney & Melbourne.

















Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .



