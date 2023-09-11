Agathi & Indian Performing Arts Convention

Agathi stage performance. Inset: Aravinth Kumarasamy

IPAC - Indian Performing Arts Convention is an annual celebration of creativity with performances, collaborations and talks by acclaimed musicians and dancers from India, Singapore, and Australia exploring Indian classical dance and music, with a focus on cultivating a new generation of artists, creating new work, and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Apsaras Arts will present, AGATHI, a new dance-theatre production exploring contemporary issues, including prejudice and misunderstanding, surrounding the plight of refugees all over the world.

Apsaras Arts company’s artistic director Aravinth Kumarasamy talks to Kulasegaram Sanchayan about the Indian Performing Arts Convention in Melbourne and the stage performances of Agathi in Sydney & Melbourne.





