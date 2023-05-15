AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton warns of dangers

Geoffrey Hinton is widely seen as the godfather of artificial intelligence (AI). He has quit his job, warning about the growing dangers from developments in the field. Explains R Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster. Produced by RaySel.

