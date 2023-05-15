Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton warns of dangers
Hand holding digital tablet with glowing brain on blue background. Artificial intelligence concept. 3D Rendering Source: iStockphoto / peshkov/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Geoffrey Hinton is widely seen as the godfather of artificial intelligence (AI). He has quit his job, warning about the growing dangers from developments in the field. Explains R Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster. Produced by RaySel.
