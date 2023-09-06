Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Allowing Qatar Airways to add flights would have reduced airfares?
International airfares departing Australian cities have surged by more than 50 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, according to data from a flight comparison website. Will allowing more Qatar Airways flights make air tickets cheaper? Source: Getty / Oatawa
Allowing Qatar Airways to add more weekly flights at Australian airports would have made fares cheaper, the competition watchdog says, as pressure mounts on the government to reconsider its decision to block the airline. Will allowing more Qatar Airways flights make air tickets cheaper? The expert Palaniyappan Kumarasamy explains. Segment by Praba Maheswaran.
