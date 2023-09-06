Allowing Qatar Airways to add flights would have reduced airfares?

Capture.JPG

International airfares departing Australian cities have surged by more than 50 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, according to data from a flight comparison website. Will allowing more Qatar Airways flights make air tickets cheaper? Source: Getty / Oatawa

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Allowing Qatar Airways to add more weekly flights at Australian airports would have made fares cheaper, the competition watchdog says, as pressure mounts on the government to reconsider its decision to block the airline. Will allowing more Qatar Airways flights make air tickets cheaper? The expert Palaniyappan Kumarasamy explains. Segment by Praba Maheswaran.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

image.jpg

Australia is no longer accepting TOEFL test results for visa purposes

Brinda Master

Meet Dance Master Brindha

Scientist T V Venkateswaran on Aditiya L1 and Chandrayaan-3

Do you know all the secrets our Sun holds?

Uber image.jpg

Government prepares for battle over the gig economy