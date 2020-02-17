“An answer to all those who criticise this amazing woman”

In response to those criticisms, Dr V R Devika, founder of Aseema Trust and a cultural activist, has written a book titled, “Muthulakshmi Reddy – A Trailblazer In Medicine And Women's Rights” in English and “Muthulakshmi Reddy – oru makattāṉa camūkac cīrtiruttavātiyiṉ utvēkamūṭṭum vāḻkkai varalāṟu (an inspiring biography of a great social reformer) in Tamil.
The author of these books Dr. V. R. Devika talks to Kulasegaram Sanchayan.
"Not concerned about controversies"
17/02/2020
“My Anger is justified”
17/08/2020
