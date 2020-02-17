“An answer to all those who criticise this amazing woman”

V R Devika with her books on Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy

V R Devika with her books on Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy

Born at a time when women were not allowed to study or work, Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, not only overcame numerous barriers to become a doctor, but also championed many social reforms. However, she was not spared from criticism from modern day activists.

In response to those criticisms, Dr V R Devika, founder of Aseema Trust and a cultural activist, has written a book titled, “Muthulakshmi Reddy – A Trailblazer In Medicine And Women's Rights” in English and “Muthulakshmi Reddy – oru makattāṉa camūkac cīrtiruttavātiyiṉ utvēkamūṭṭum vāḻkkai varalāṟu (an inspiring biography of a great social reformer) in Tamil.
The author of these books Dr. V. R. Devika talks to Kulasegaram Sanchayan.


LISTEN TO
"Not concerned about controversies" image

"Not concerned about controversies"

SBS Tamil

17/02/202011:50
LISTEN TO
“My Anger is justified” image

“My Anger is justified”

SBS Tamil

17/08/202022:34

