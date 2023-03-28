An explainer: Australia’s $9 billion gold bar purity scandal

Macro image of a five Australian dollar bill with three small bars close up

A close up image of three gold bars in macro with an Australian five dollar bill Source: iStockphoto / Vitoria Holdings LLC/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Perth Mint, the world’s biggest processor of new gold, is the only mint globally with a government guarantee. ABC investigation discovered that Australia’s only producer of gold bullion may have minted almost $9 billion of substandard bars, diluted with other metals, but kept the discovery quiet. R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the story. Produced by RaySel.


Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

T. R. Sundaresan

“Music is common to all. It should not be restricted to a few”

T. R. Sundaresan

“Single-minded students will excel in anything”

27.03_03.jpg

Focus: Sri Lanka

image (3).jpg

The government's signature climate policy passes its first parliamentary hurdle