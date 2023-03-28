Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
An explainer: Australia’s $9 billion gold bar purity scandal
A close up image of three gold bars in macro with an Australian five dollar bill Source: iStockphoto / Vitoria Holdings LLC/Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Perth Mint, the world’s biggest processor of new gold, is the only mint globally with a government guarantee. ABC investigation discovered that Australia’s only producer of gold bullion may have minted almost $9 billion of substandard bars, diluted with other metals, but kept the discovery quiet. R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the story. Produced by RaySel.
