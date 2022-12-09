An interview with 'Senthamilarasu' K Sivakumar!

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Credit: Getty Images. Inset: Senthamilarasu K. Sivakumar
Published 9 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Well-known orator Sithanthanta Kalanidhi” “Senthamilarasu” Mr K Sivakumar is in Australia to deliver a series of speeches in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. This is an interview with him.
