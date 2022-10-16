“Ancient Tamils were pioneers in international sea-trade”

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Dr Lakshman Sockalingam
Dr Lakshman Sockalingam, a researcher, teacher, and a radio presenter in New Zealand says that Tamil people had extensive trade contacts with civilisations and were pioneers in international sea trade. He cites ancient literature and explains ancient Tamils’ seafaring activities and marine technology. Produced by RaySel.
