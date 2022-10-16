SBS Tamil

“Ancient Tamils were pioneers in international sea-trade”

SBS Tamil

Ilakkuvan Web.jpg

Dr Lakshman Sockalingam

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 October 2022 at 9:03pm
Source: SBS

Dr Lakshman Sockalingam, a researcher, teacher, and a radio presenter in New Zealand says that Tamil people had extensive trade contacts with civilisations and were pioneers in international sea trade. He cites ancient literature and explains ancient Tamils’ seafaring activities and marine technology. Produced by RaySel.

Published 16 October 2022 at 9:03pm
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

French football fan cheering at match, portrait

The human cost of this year's World Cup

Sathya

Focus: Tamil Nadu/India

Floodwaters, like these in Seymour, are expected to continue threatening Victorian communities in the coming days and weeks as authorities warn against complacency.

Anthony Albanese praises 'best of Australian character at worst of times' as flood crisis worsens in Victoria

Residents in the suburb of Maribyrnong canoe down a flooded street in Victoria, Australia

Victorian man dies in backyard as flooding in Tasmania and NSW moves south