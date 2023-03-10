Anthony Albanese refutes allegations from China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese wave to media during laters's ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 10, 2023. Australia is striving to strengthen security cooperation with India and also deepen economic and cultural ties, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Source: AAP / Manish Swarup/AP