Our aim is to create Bharata Natya performances to appeal the youth

Aravinth Kumaraswamy and Mohanapriyan Thavaraja

Arvind Kumaraswamy and Mohanapriyan Thavaraja, both moved to Singapore from Sri Lanka. They both have made a name for themselves in Bharatnatyam not only in Singapore, but also in many parts of the world. They are currently in Australia, staging one of their master pieces, ‘Parama Padham.’

During their time in Sydney, Kulasegaram Sanchayan had an opportunity to talk to them about the show in Sydney, their other works and their efforts to popularise Bharatanatyam amongst the youth.
This is the final part of a two-part interview.

First Part:
Parama Padham: A dance performance to teach good moral values

31/03/2023



