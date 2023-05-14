Are you tired when you wake up? Maybe you have sleep apnoea

Lady sleeps in bed tossing turning in dream under blanket

Young woman with curly hair sleeps in bed tossing and turning in dream covered with soft blanket in early morning in bedroom at home closeup Source: Moment RF / Maria Korneeva/Getty Images

A new study suggests around one in five people in France may be suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea. The condition is prevalent worldwide, and can increase the risk of other health issues, like heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure. Awareness of the condition can be low, and many people don't even know they have it. A feature by Deborah Groarke for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.


Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

