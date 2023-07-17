Aspartame declared ‘possible’ Carcinogen by WHO

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is the specialised cancer agency of the World Health Organization, declared aspartame may be a possible carcinogenic hazard to humans. R Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the news. Produced by RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


