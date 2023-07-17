Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Aspartame declared ‘possible’ Carcinogen by WHO
Credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is the specialised cancer agency of the World Health Organization, declared aspartame may be a possible carcinogenic hazard to humans. R Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the news. Produced by RaySel.
