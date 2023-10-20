Asylum Seekers and Former TPV and SHEV Holders: Frequently Asked Questions Answered

image (2).jpg

Credit: AAP / Lukas Coch. Inset: Noeline Harendran

In February, around 19,000 individuals who held Temporary Protection Visas or Safe Haven Enterprise Visas were granted the opportunity to apply for permanent visas. Sydney based solicitor Noeline Harendran answers some frequently asked questions to assist these individuals in proceeding with their family reunion visas and determining their eligibility criteria for Australian citizenship after being granted permanent residency. Produced by Renuka.

